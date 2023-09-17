Laredo Fire Department reminds the public help is available for people suffering from substance abuse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The overdose epidemic continues to surge across the country, and unfortunately, Laredo has not been spared from its deadly grasp.

So far, the death toll linked to substance abuse is nearing 50. First responders are grappling with the escalation of overdose cases.

We spoke with the Laredo Fire Department about the current trend, and they tell us about the most important thing for people to know, who might be addicted to substances, is that help is out there.

So far, Laredo has surpassed the number of overdose deaths from last year. 2022 saw 40 people die from substance abuse. According to the Laredo Police Department, we were at 46 as of June.

