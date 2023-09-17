Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Fire Department reminds the public help is available for people suffering from substance abuse

Laredo has already passed the number of deaths linked to overdosing for 2022.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The overdose epidemic continues to surge across the country, and unfortunately, Laredo has not been spared from its deadly grasp.

So far, the death toll linked to substance abuse is nearing 50. First responders are grappling with the escalation of overdose cases.

We spoke with the Laredo Fire Department about the current trend, and they tell us about the most important thing for people to know, who might be addicted to substances, is that help is out there.

So far, Laredo has surpassed the number of overdose deaths from last year. 2022 saw 40 people die from substance abuse. According to the Laredo Police Department, we were at 46 as of June.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

laredo friday night flooded streets
Heavy rainfall causing flooded streets in Laredo
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body is Found
Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body is Found
Joseph Chris Reyes Jr, age 23
Driver involved in I-35 accident charged with accident involving damages and DWI
Power Outages (gfx)
Power Outages Reported across Laredo

Latest News

Laredo has already passed the number of deaths linked to overdosing for 2022.
Advice for people suffering from substance abuse
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slowly Rising Temperatures This Week
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Thunderstorms Leave Damages Behind
Thunderstorms Leave Damages Behind