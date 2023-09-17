Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros

The Kansas City Royals meet the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series
Houston Astros
Houston Astros(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros (83-66, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (48-101, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (4-16, 6.27 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -250, Royals +203; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals meet the Houston Astros looking to sweep their three-game series.

Kansas City has a 48-101 record overall and a 28-46 record in home games. The Royals have gone 33-16 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has a 45-29 record on the road and an 83-66 record overall. The Astros have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .435.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .280 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 27 doubles, eight triples and 29 home runs. Edward Olivares is 12-for-33 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 27 home runs while slugging .504. Jose Altuve is 10-for-41 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .240 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 5-5, .282 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (head), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Freddy Fermin: 10-Day IL (finger), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Astros: Ryne Stanek: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

laredo friday night flooded streets
Heavy rainfall causing flooded streets in Laredo
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body is Found
Death Investigation Underway After Man’s Body is Found
Joseph Chris Reyes Jr, age 23
Driver involved in I-35 accident charged with accident involving damages and DWI
Power Outages (gfx)
Power Outages Reported across Laredo

Latest News

American Football
Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20
Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns
TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory
Roldan’s second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas