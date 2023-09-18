Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Help is available for people suffering from substance abuse.
Laredo Fire Department says help is available for those suffering substance abuse

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Ken Paxton’s acquittal
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades