Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Help is available for people suffering from substance abuse.
Laredo Fire Department says help is available for those suffering substance abuse

Latest News

Commissioners Court approves salary increases for some elected officials
Commissioners Court approves salary increases for some elected officials
Officers stand in a hallway during an active shooter drill.
Outgunned: School police officers don’t always have access to guns with best range
CBP Officers seize $9.9 million dollars of Marijuana at World Trade Bridge
CBP Officers seize $9.9 million dollars of Marijuana at World Trade Bridge
America Salmeron, 17, was in a dune buggy accident outside Las Vegas over the weekend,...
17-year-old aspiring firefighter suffers severe burns after tragic accident