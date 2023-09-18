Shop Local
CBP Officers seize $9.9 million dollars of Marijuana at World Trade Bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Millions of dollars worth of drugs are found at a Laredo bridge.

While drug seizures are a common occurrence in our area, the type of drug confiscated by federal agents came as a surprise.

Last Thursday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found over 4,000 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a trailer at the World Trade Bridge.

Customs officials say it has been a while since they have seen such a large shipment of marijuana coming through our border.

“This is an unusual seizure for us, generally, we’ve seen more of a trend towards harder narcotics like cocaine and methamphetamine, sometimes heroin, sometimes fentanyl, not so much from marijuana.” Rick Pauza with U.S. Customs and Protection. “To seize more than two tons of marijuana of a seizure that has a value of 9.9 million dollars - that’s a lot of marijuana. It’s something we don’t see that often, but we do see it from time to time, trends shift from now and then and that’s what happened this time.”

The Department of Homeland Security is handling the investigation.

No word yet if any arrests have been made at this time.

