City leaders seek solutions to transformer shortage, worry about long-term impact

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City officials continue to worry that the transformer shortage across the nation will lead to a long-term impact in Laredo.

In talks with AEP, the company says there is no inventory in the United States.

Representatives with the company are meeting every month with city officials, but say they can’t give exact dates in finding product.

That’s leading to a potential worry that the shortage will halt work in Laredo where it is seeing the most growth, according to City Planning Director Orlando Navarro.

He says, “We have builders that are building, we have developers developing. Laredo is growing. You can see warehouses being built. We are actively developing our city. The problem is when they are getting closer to finishing their building, and they need power, AEP is having trouble supplying the equipment. That’s going to create a standstill if we don’t get an answer to the problem.”

The city planning director went on to say that they have reached out to State Representative Richard Pena Raymond, State Senator Judith Zaffirini, and even Congressman Henry Cuellar to see what could be done at the state and federal level.

