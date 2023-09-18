Commissioners Court approves salary increases for some elected officials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Salary increases for some Webb County elected officials are approved during this morning’s Commissioners Court.

More than 20 county positions are set to receive a 1.25% longevity raise.

However, during the meeting, Commissioner John Galo raised a question about potential raises for the county court at law positions.

Commissioner Galo said the raises should come from the state and not from the county, using the district courts as an example.

As a result, a county administrator said they would exclude the courts from the adjustments.

One judge affected by that decision shared his thoughts with us.

Judge Victor Villarreal said, “There was a question about my salary. So, I stated on the record that I do not object and will waive any notice to me so that my salary stays the same as last year.”

Below are the pay scales for the Webb County positions set to receive a raise for the 2023-2024 fiscal year as published on the agenda, including the County Court at Law positions that have not been changed.

Webb County Salary Increases for 2023-2024 Fiscal Year (KGNS)

