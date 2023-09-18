Customs system affecting traffic at Laredo ports of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A system glitch is causing traffic at two Laredo ports of entry Monday afternoon.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at the moment which is affecting traffic flow at both the World Trade Bridge as well as Columbia Solidarity Bridge.

Authorities say the line on Loop 20 is back up to McPherson and Exit 8 on I-35 to Mines Road is closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are advised to expect delays.

