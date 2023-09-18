Shop Local
Driver accused of hitting National Guardsperson and undocumented immigrant in Rio Bravo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a hit and run accident that injured a National Guardsperson and an undocumented immigrant over the weekend.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Placido Guerra, Jr, and charged him with two counts of intoxication assault, two counts of accident involving serious injuries, DWI and possession of marijuana.

The arrest comes after a hit and run that was reported on Friday, at around 10:50 p.m. in Rio Bravo near Tulipán and Patricia Lane.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez, a female National Guard soldier was detaining a 24-year-old male undocumented immigrant when a gray color Chevy Truck hit and injured both of them.

“The male had his legs run over by the truck, unknown if they were fractured or crushed, the female she was walking but we had to put her on back collar as a precaution and they were both transported to LMC and Doctors Hospital,” said Chief Gonzalez.

While paramedics they were transporting the victims to the hospital, the National Guard members noticed the truck that was involved in the accident was parked at a nearby gas station.

Guerra, who was inside the store was identified and detained without incident.

Chief Gonzalez said that Guerra stated that he did not see or notice that he had hit two people.

