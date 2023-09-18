Shop Local
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after authorities searched a home in Laredo and found drugs and firearms.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rafael Cortez and charged him with possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest happened on Friday, Sept. 15 after the sheriff’s office narcotics unit searched a home at the 1100 block of Quail Hollow.

During their search, deputies found 146.5 grams of cocaine, 0.42 ounces of marijuana, a Clonazepam pill, along with a .22 caliber revolver, a 9mm handgun, a shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar encourages the community to call (956)415-BUST (2878) if they see any illegal activity.

