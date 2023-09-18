Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo artist donates some artwork to an elementary school.

On Monday morning, Amado Pena stopped by Dovalina Elementary School with a collection of art.

Pena is an artist and educator who is recognized as an artisan of Pascia Yaqui Tribe from Arizona.

School officials say Pena contacted the school and said that he wanted to donate the artwork.

Students at Dovalina Elementary held a special ceremony to honor the donations and award the artist.

“They got to hear his story as to how she (Anita T. Dovalina) was his sixth-grade mathematics teacher how he would doodle in class and how she would not get after him instead she empowered his love for art.”

The principal said they will display his artwork with a small description next to each piece.

