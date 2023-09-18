Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo artist donates some artwork to an elementary school.

On Monday morning, Amado Pena stopped by Dovalina Elementary School with a collection of art.

Pena is an artist and educator who is recognized as an artisan of Pascia Yaqui Tribe from Arizona.

School officials say Pena contacted the school and said that he wanted to donate the artwork.

Students at Dovalina Elementary held a special ceremony to honor the donations and award the artist.

“They got to hear his story as to how she (Anita T. Dovalina) was his sixth-grade mathematics teacher how he would doodle in class and how she would not get after him instead she empowered his love for art.”

The principal said they will display his artwork with a small description next to each piece.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Help is available for people suffering from substance abuse.
Laredo Fire Department says help is available for those suffering substance abuse

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Ken Paxton’s acquittal
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades