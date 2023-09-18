Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is set to hold its regular meeting on Monday night’ however it will not be taking place at its usual location.

For the next few meetings, the council will be meeting at the Joe Guerra Library on Calton Road, while City Hall Chambers receives a makeover.

City officials say the room will receive the latest upgrades in technology so the council will be able to broadcast meetings as well as other events.

“This hasn’t been done in about ten years. We’re trying to better the quality and the service that we provide through the citizens of Laredo through our public access channel and through these meetings we transmit live and obviously online,” said City of Laredo Public information Manager Noraida Negron.

Council chambers will be closed temporarily until mid-October.

City council is happening inside the multipurpose room at the library.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Help is available for people suffering from substance abuse.
Laredo Fire Department says help is available for those suffering substance abuse

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Webb County Party Chairs respond to Ken Paxton’s acquittal
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo artist donates artwork to elementary school
Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades