Laredo City Hall Chambers to undergo upgrades

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is set to hold its regular meeting on Monday night’ however it will not be taking place at its usual location.

For the next few meetings, the council will be meeting at the Joe Guerra Library on Calton Road, while City Hall Chambers receives a makeover.

City officials say the room will receive the latest upgrades in technology so the council will be able to broadcast meetings as well as other events.

“This hasn’t been done in about ten years. We’re trying to better the quality and the service that we provide through the citizens of Laredo through our public access channel and through these meetings we transmit live and obviously online,” said City of Laredo Public information Manager Noraida Negron.

Council chambers will be closed temporarily until mid-October.

City council is happening inside the multipurpose room at the library.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.