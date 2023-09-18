Shop Local
Large group of migrants spotted at Border near El Paso

By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EL PASO, TX (CNN) - A large group of roughly 500 migrants have crossed into the U.S. illegally near El Paso.

Border Patrol officials say the group is made up of adult men and families and the majority appear to be from Venezuela.

They made an illegal entry between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, Texas Monday Morning.

All of them have now been taken to a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility.

Authorities say they will use Title Eight to remove anyone without proper documentation.

