National Guardsperson and immigrant injured following hit and run in Rio Bravo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - A National Guardsperson and an undocumented immigrant are recovering from injuries they sustained during a hit and run over the weekend.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. in Rio Bravo near Tulipán and Patricia lane.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Department, the National Guardsperson was trying to detain an undocumented immigrant near the border when a gray color Chevy truck hit both the guardsperson and a migrant.

The driver of the truck fled the scene.

It’s not known what connection if any the undocumented immigrant may have had with the driver of the truck.

The female National Guardsperson and the immigrant were taken to the hospital.

The immigrant reportedly had fractured legs and the soldier had bruised ribs.

The driver of the truck is still at large.

