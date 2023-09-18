UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - UISD is investigating a threat that was made to one of its high schools.

On Sunday, Sept. 17, the district received information about a possible threat at Alexander High School; however, the UISD Police Department conducted a threat assessment at the student’s home and it was determined that the threat was not credible.

Although the threat was false, the district informed parents and students and enhanced security and police presence.

The district said it takes the wellbeing of its students and staff very seriously and is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of its schools.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.