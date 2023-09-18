Webb County Party Chairs respond to Ken Paxton’s acquittal

WEBB COUNTY , TX. (KGNS) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went back to office after a two-week trial.

Paxton was acquitted of 16 articles of impeachment allegations including corruption and bribery.

In other words, he was found not guilty of using his power for his benefit.

Before the trial, people testified claiming the attorney general abused his power in exchange for political favors.

In addition, Paxton was accused of engaging in an extramarital affair with a former state aide.

In Webb County, some agree with the decision while others are not surprised.

“Quite frankly, I’m not surprised. We had a feeling just you have to follow the money. You had a Lt. Governor proceeding to pick up money that had made it a point. Who had gone out full force and determined to cover up for this man. I don’t see how you can cover up,” said Webb County Democratic Party Chair Sylvia Bruni.

In 2020, Webb County Voters only gave Paxton 32 percent of the votes.

Despite the low number of votes in Webb County, others who backed the attorney general are satisfied that he was cleared legally.

“I’m glad that the system is in place and that it is working. The attorney general just like everyone is innocent until proven guilty and we continue to rely on the system to find the facts and to cover what is true,” said Webb County Republican Chair Luis de la Garza.

Paxton has not announced if he will run for a fourth term but with the 2024 election cycle just months away, it’s unclear if the trial impacted future voters.

Among those senators who voted this weekend, was Judith Zaffirini who is a state senator for District 21 which covers Laredo.

She voted in favor of impeaching Paxton.

