Zapata CISD wears gold to raise awareness on childhood cancer

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - With just a few days left in September, kids at one district south of Webb County are joining forces to create a message of hope for those fighting cancer.

During a football game in Zapata Friday night, administrators from Zapata County I.S.D. gave parents of children fighting cancer a basket along with messages for the families.

It was all an effort to provide support to families in need and show that they stand with them in solidarity.

Throughout the month, the district will be holding events to raise awareness on childhood cancer.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.