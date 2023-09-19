Shop Local
Accident reported in east Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo highway Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at around 6:30 p.m. near the 5200 block of Highway 359.

No word on what caused the accident at the moment or how many people were involved.

Laredo Police were seen assisting the individuals involved in the crash.

Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution.

