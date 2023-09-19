Shop Local
Accident reported in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - At least one person is transported to the hospital following a two vehicle collision in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m. near San Luis and Highway 83.

Laredo Police say a Kia Rio and a Chevy Camaro were involved in the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

No word on the severity of their injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

