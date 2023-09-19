Shop Local
Blink-182 announces new album ‘One More Time’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The pop punk band Blink-182 announced in a video trailer that their new album titled “One more time” drops on Oct. 20.

It’s their the first album with original singer and guitarist Tom Delonge in 12 years.

Singer and guitarist Delonge left the band to pursue over endeavors and was replaced with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

Now DeLonge’s back to re-form the classic lineup with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

They recorded the new album in 2022 and 2023 during their reunion tour.

The band explains that Hoppus’ battle with lymphoma inspired Delonge to rejoin them.

The trailer includes a listing of the 17 tracks on the new album.

The band is set to headline When We Were Young Fest in Las Vegas this October.

Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff's Office says
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Death investigation underway after man's body is found, Webb County officials say
