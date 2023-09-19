Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City Council looks to implement ordinance regulating donation bins

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council is looking at what to do with overstuffed charity and donation bins around town.

District 4 Councilmember Alberto Torres explained that items are not being picked up in a timely manner, which is causing a public nuisance.

Since the bins are placed on private property, he acknowledges only business owners are responsible for discarding the items.

An investigation found one likely reason the problem has gotten worse and a potential solution to that problem.

He told us, “We came to understand and find out that one of the organizations, which was a national organization, is actually shut down and that is why these bins were not picked up. So we’re trying to develop an ordinance that would allow the regulation of these donation bins so that we know where they’re coming from, we know whose responsible because the last thing we want to do is burden the business owner.”

In addition, Councilman Torres says developing a database of all the donation bins in Laredo would be essential to holding organizations resonsible.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning

Latest News

Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor ‘Game Changing’ businesses
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor ‘Game Changing’ businesses
Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor Game Changing businesses
City Council looks to implement ordinance regulating donation bins
City Council looks to implement ordinance regulating donation bins
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning