City Council looks to implement ordinance regulating donation bins

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council is looking at what to do with overstuffed charity and donation bins around town.

District 4 Councilmember Alberto Torres explained that items are not being picked up in a timely manner, which is causing a public nuisance.

Since the bins are placed on private property, he acknowledges only business owners are responsible for discarding the items.

An investigation found one likely reason the problem has gotten worse and a potential solution to that problem.

He told us, “We came to understand and find out that one of the organizations, which was a national organization, is actually shut down and that is why these bins were not picked up. So we’re trying to develop an ordinance that would allow the regulation of these donation bins so that we know where they’re coming from, we know whose responsible because the last thing we want to do is burden the business owner.”

In addition, Councilman Torres says developing a database of all the donation bins in Laredo would be essential to holding organizations resonsible.

