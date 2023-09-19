Doctors Hospital hosting screening event for Prostate Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and as part of the campaign, one local hospital is doing its part to raise awareness for the men in our community.

Dr. Trip Chaudhury, a radiation oncologist, helped explain the details for the event which is set to take place this Thursday, September 21st, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Part of the prostate cancer screening includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test for the first 100 men between the ages of 55 and 69 who attend.

The American Cancer Society says 1 in 8 men will be affected by prostate cancer during their lifetime.

However, it is highly treatable if detected early.

