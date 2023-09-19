Farias Elementary Recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Shop Local
By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Laredo Elementary School is recognized for its academic excellence.

On Tuesday morning, Fernando Farias Elementary School was recognized as a Blue Ribbon School along with many other schools in the United States.

This honor officially makes them a Blue Ribbon School.

Students, teachers, and LISD officials gathered to celebrate the school’s achievement.

The award is given to schools across the U.S. based on their academic performance across the boards.

Principal Vanessa Ortegon said they work hard each year to achieve academic success in the classroom.

“When I first got here the school was performing well however we decided we wanted to take it to the next level. With a lot of help from the district and professional development and a lot of conversations with teachers we became stronger...We implemented more rigor into the lessons, and it got us to where we are now,” said Ortegon.

The Texas Education Agency submits schools from Texas to the U.S Department of Education to win this award.

Garcia Early College was also recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.

Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Accident reported in south Laredo
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Man charged with reckless driving following crash in south Laredo
