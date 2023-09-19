Laredo Police seeing an increase in pickup truck thefts

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities across Texas are seeing an increase in vehicle thefts, specifically pickup trucks.

According to Laredo Police, seven Ford F-150 Trucks have been reported stolen in Laredo so far this year.

This increase in illegal activity has truck owners in Laredo speaking out about the situation.

Like many, Maricela Noriega depends on her pickup truck for transportation.

“To me trucks are the best I feel very secure on them. I feel like more safe in the truck than in a regular car,” said Noriega.

In the past few weeks, the Laredo Police Department has reported an increase in vehicle thefts.

Authorities say criminals are eyeing Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

“It does worry me because trucks are very useful especially here in this area,” said Noriega.

While Maricela does not own a Ford F-150, she is not letting her guard down and advises others to take precautions.

Meanwhile, other vehicle owners like Ryan Natividad take measures to prevent criminals from targeting cars like his.

“I think it’s unfortunate you know but you can try to keep your valuables hiding as much as possible,” said Natividad.

In an effort to prevent your vehicle from being stolen, police are urging drivers to lock their doors, even if they are only away from their vehicle for a few minutes.

Police say you should never leave a spare key in the vehicle and under no circumstances should you leave your vehicle running unattended.

Authorities suggest parking your vehicle in a garage or well-lit area.

Laredo Resident Ryan Natividad said that although he has never been a victim of vehicle theft, he still takes precautionary measures.

In addition, law enforcement encourages drivers to use a GPS tracking system in their car to help them locate the vehicle in the event that it gets stolen.

Police also remind the community to report suspicious or illegal activity to the police department at 956-795-2800 or call 956-727-TIPS.

