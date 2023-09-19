Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Death investigation underway after man’s body is found, Webb County officials say
Dateline NBC to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz
‘Streets of Laredo’ NBC’s Dateline to feature Laredo serial killer Juan David Ortiz

Latest News

Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Large group of migrants spotted at Border near El Paso
Large group of migrants spotted at Border near El Paso
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Plenty of Sun, Hotter This Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Zapata CISD wears gold to raise awareness on childhood cancer
Zapata CISD wears gold to raise awareness on childhood cancer