Laredo Chamber of Commerce to honor ‘Game Changing’ businesses

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is honoring small businesses that are considered game changers in helping the local economy.

Small businesses such as a local coffee shop and a construction firm were honored on Tuesday morning.

Sandra Alaniz, the executive member from the chamber of commerce, said these businesses were highlighted due to their years of service and their commitment to help the city grow.

“They sacrificed their life for their businesses and in turn they have given up so much back to the community, so because of that we want to honor them for their entrepreneurial spirit and also spending their funds here in Laredo,” said Alaniz. “It’s really good and positive to see that people care about our city enough to invest their heart and money on their businesses.”

Aside from Tuesday’s recognition, a special ceremony is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course at 6:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.