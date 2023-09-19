Laredo City Attorney submits letter of resignation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After over a year on the job, the city of Laredo attorney has submitted his letter of resignation to City Manager Joseph Neeb citing a different opportunity.

KGNS reached out to city attorney Doanh “Zone” T. Nguyen who confirmed he turned in his resignation letter to the city on Monday afternoon.

Nguyen told KGNS he has been hired to work with a former client, Cliffe Killam.

He thanks the city for the opportunity and states during his time several issues have been resolved.

He will remain with the city for the next 30 days as per his contract.

You can find his full letter of resignation below.

City of Laredo attorney Doan "Zone" T. Nguyen resigns (KGNS)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.