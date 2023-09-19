Shop Local
Local health agencies take part in Healthy Aging and Active Living Expo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several local health agencies gathered at the Webb County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning, for the purpose of looking after our elders.

In observance of Healthy Aging Month, Molina Healthcare of Texas along with Wellness Equity Alliance and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension held a Health Aging and Active Living Expo.

Local agencies such as Gateway Community Health, AHEC and the Mercy Clinic were on site to provide elderly residents with health screenings such as glucose checks, blood pressure checks, as well as hip and knee checkups.

Elizabeth Garcia with Molina Healthcare said it’s important to take care of our elderly residents.

“Once elderly people, you know become aged, we do become more vulnerable, so it’s important for us to come in and to get our health screenings, to follow doctor’s recommendations as well as to get resources that are available in the community,” said Garcia.

Those who took part in Tuesday’s event were treated to health snacks, door prizes and physical activity demonstrations.

Representatives with Molina HealthCare also helped them with questions about Medicaid and medication assistance.

