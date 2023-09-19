Man charged with reckless driving following crash in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges following a motor vehicle accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Laredo Police arrested Joel Diaz, 20, and charged him with reckless driving.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 11:45 a.m. near San Luis and Highway 83.

Laredo Police say a Chevy Camaro crashed into a Kia Rio.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

No word on the severity of their injuries at the moment.

