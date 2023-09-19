Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision shuts down a Laredo highway Tuesday morning.

The accident was reported at around 7:50 a.m. on I-35 near exit 2.

Laredo Police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of I-35.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

