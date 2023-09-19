Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle collision shuts down a Laredo highway Tuesday morning.
The accident was reported at around 7:50 a.m. on I-35 near exit 2.
Laredo Police say at least four vehicles were involved in the crash which resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of I-35.
No word on any injuries at the moment.
