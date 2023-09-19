Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage

FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.
FILE - A flag flies over the Temple University campus in Philadelphia, Friday, March 22, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service at the university Tuesday afternoon, the university said.

Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement. “President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Epps, the university’s former law school dean and provost, was named to the post in April following the resignation of Jason Wingard, Temple’s first Black president. Wingard resigned in March after leading the 33,600-student university since July 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
Drugs and firearms found in Laredo home, Webb County Sheriff’s Office says
UISD investigates false threat at Alexander High School
Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Texas DPS seeing an increase in F-150 thefts
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning

Latest News

Local health agencies take part in Healthy Aging and Active Living Expo
Local health agencies take part in Healthy Aging and Active Living Expo
FILE - A rainbow flower sits in the jacket pocket of Scout, a transgender man who uses one...
Census Bureau wants to test asking about sexual orientation and gender identity on biggest survey
FILE - Barbara Fried, mother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, arrives at court, Dec. 22, 2022,...
FTX attorneys accuse Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of unjustly enriching themselves with company funds
Five Americans who were freed from Iran are now back on U.S. soil and reuniting with loved...
Released Americans return to US, reunite with families