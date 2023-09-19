Traveling exhibit seeks to raise awareness on human trafficking

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An exhibit that aims to raise awareness on the dangers of human trafficking will be wrapping up this week.

The “Not Alone” traveling display will be leaving this Friday, Sept. 23 after having spent a month at the Laredo Police Department.

The exhibit seeks to inform, inspire, and influence crowds of all ages.

United I.S.D. staff and Webb Probation Supervisors visited the exhibit on Tuesday.

Colleen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers said the organization is excited that more people are wanting to learn more about the issue.

