Two new overdose deaths confirmed, now at 48 for 2023

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police confirm two more lives were lost to overdose in the span of a few days.

The first of the two involves a 48-year-old man who died last Friday at the 3600 block of Tilden Avenue.

The second happened yesterday when a 37-year-old male died at a local hospital from what is being described as an overdose.

One local organization says they are here to help those with addiction issues, and their harm reduction vending machine is supporting that effort.

Project PAW Director Alexa Huerta says, “It has been used by a couple of our clients. Our team is working diligently to find old clients that have been part of the program in the past year to give them access and new clients as well. So far we have at least 10-15 active clients, and those clients are using the vending machine at any time.”

For more information on how to register for Project PAW, you can click here.

