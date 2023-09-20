Shop Local
Alzheimer’s Assoc. to hold caregivers conference in Laredo

By Mindy Casso
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thursday, Sept. 21, is World Alzheimer’s Day and to bring awareness to the devastating disease, the Alzheimer’s Association South Texas Chapter is hosting a caregiver’s conference.

The ‘Journey of Many Paths’ conference is free to the public and those who take care of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia are encouraged to attend.

The conference is taking place at the UT Education and Research Center Campus on Bustamante Street and gets underway at 9 a.m. going through 3:30 p.m. with lunch.

Several experts and medical professionals will discuss the path of caring for a loved one as well as the importance of self-care for the caregiver.

For more information, call (800) 272-3900 and ask about the caregiver’s conference in Laredo.

