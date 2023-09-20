Shop Local
Authorities respond to false threat at LBJ High School

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Multiple agencies respond to a possible active shooter that authorities say ended up being a hoax.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 911 call was made about an active shooter and shots fired near LBJ High School.

According to authorities, the caller told the 911 dispatcher, they heard 3 shots fired before the caller hung up.

Several authorities, including the Webb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene within a matter of minutes.

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, his deputies arrived at the location and near the high school after 12 p.m.

Sheriff Cuellar states they found nothing in the area and ultimately UISD stated it was a hoax.

Below is the letter that was sent to parents:

Dear Parent or Guardian, On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, a prank 911 call was received of a possible threat in the area of Lyndon B. Johnson High School. The UISD Police Department, Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Administration responded and placed the campus in a Secure as a precaution. There was No Credible Threat found in the area.

Although no credibility to this threat has been found, we wanted to make you aware of the situation. As a precaution, there were extra police on duty at the campus.

United ISD takes the wellbeing of our students and staff very seriously, and is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone at our schools. We will continue to investigate this matter and monitor the situation. Making a threat on a public school can have serious legal and financial consequences for the perpetrator. Appropriate legal action will be taken as warranted.

We are asking all parents to talk to your children about safety. If you see or hear any possible threats, please report them immediately to District authorities or police.

