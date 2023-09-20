Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Celebrate everyone’s favorite pizza on Pepperoni Pizza Day!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Wednesday has a bunch of people cheering for their favorite food, that’s because its National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, Pepperoni is the most popular type of pizza ‘ever created.’

It is also believed that pepperoni pizza was invented in 1889 to honor the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy.

So, whether you like, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, or any of the others, make sure you enjoy it.

If you’re a fan of pizza, other pizza days to look out for are National Pizza Party Day, pizza margherita day, cheese pizza day, sausage pizza day, and national pizza month, which is in October, that’s right only 10 days away.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo City Attorney submits letter of resignation
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in east Laredo

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham,...
3 fake electors want Georgia election subversion charges against them to be moved to federal court
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in...
Netanyahu and Biden meet in New York, a setting seen as a sign of US displeasure over his government
Gabrielle Lawson is suing Hyundai after she was shot while trying to prevent two men from...
A mom is suing Hyundai after she was shot in the chest by men trying to steal her car
Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing scrutiny from a House panel on Wednesday.
GOP lawmakers clash with Attorney General Garland over Hunter Biden investigation