Celebrate everyone’s favorite pizza on Pepperoni Pizza Day!

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Wednesday has a bunch of people cheering for their favorite food, that’s because its National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, Pepperoni is the most popular type of pizza ‘ever created.’

It is also believed that pepperoni pizza was invented in 1889 to honor the Queen of Italy, Margherita of Savoy.

So, whether you like, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Little Caesars, Papa Johns, or any of the others, make sure you enjoy it.

If you’re a fan of pizza, other pizza days to look out for are National Pizza Party Day, pizza margherita day, cheese pizza day, sausage pizza day, and national pizza month, which is in October, that’s right only 10 days away.

