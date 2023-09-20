City of Laredo prepared for potential migrant surge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News has contacted the City of Laredo to see if its emergency management crew has been notified about a potential surge in our area.

According to a City of Laredo spokesperson, Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Guillermo Heard is in continuous communication with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol and as of now, the emergency operation center is ready and will continue to coordinate with the non-government organizations to give them support if needed.

The city goes on to say that authorities have advised them that they will continue to process migrants in Laredo and are not in a position of releasing them on the streets.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.