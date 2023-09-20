Shop Local
Eagle Pass mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant surge

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE PASS, TX . (KGNS) - The latest influx in migrant crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border forces a border town just north of Laredo to enter into a state of emergency.

On Wednesday, the City of Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. issued an emergency declaration due to the migrant surge.

According to a letter released by the city’s administration department, the state of disaster will continue for a period of seven days from the date of the declaration, unless renewed by its city council.

In the letter, Salinas states that the declaration would grant them the ability to request financial resources to provide additional services caused by the influx.

For more headlines. click here.

