Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo City Attorney submits letter of resignation
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in east Laredo

Latest News

FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year