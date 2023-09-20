‘He was a loving, sweet, kind young man’: 14-year-old, two dogs killed in vehicle crash in Virginia

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A 14-year-old high school student and two dogs died Tuesday evening following a vehicle crash in Henrico, Virginia.

Henrico police say on Sept. 19, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive for the report of a crash.

Once on scene, officers located three juvenile males involved in a single-vehicle crash. All three were taken to the hospital.

Officials say one of the juveniles died due to his injuries. The other two minors have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, a family member identified the teen who died as 14-year-old Keyon Johnson. The family tells WWBT that Keyon would’ve been 15 next month.

“We’re not doing good, we’re not doing good. This was a tragic accident,” Keyon’s cousin Jahnea Williams said.

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 20. (Family photo)

WWBT reports the three juveniles involved in the crash attend Hermitage High School.

“The Hermitage High School community is devastated by the loss of a member of the Panther family,” the school said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends.”

“The best word for Keyon was a big teddy bear,” Keyon’s Godmother, Machelle Evans, said. “He was a loving, sweet, kind young man. He loved swimming, travel, play outside. Anything outside was his thing. He loved family. That was Keyon.”

Two dogs, Ace and Duce, were struck and killed when the vehicle lost control. Police say the pets’ owner was walking their dogs along the sidewalk on Olde West Drive. The owner was not injured.

Henrico police say they believe speed is believed to be a factor.

Ace (left) and Deuce died after a car drove onto the sidewalk in Henrico. (Ciara Monet)

“I came over the hill, and I saw the car that was in the tree, and the pickup truck had been drug about 30 feet or more down into the street,” neighbor Stephen Gibbs said.

Neighbors say speeding has been a problem around that corner in the neighborhood for a while.

“It’s just tragic, you know, there’s three families, four involved, including the dogs, and it’s something that has been going on for quite a while,” Gibbs said.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Both Evans and Williams said Keyon’s mom was out of town on a cruise when she found out about his death. The family is asking for the community’s help to bring her home.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.