A Hot Period Through the Weekend.

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot airmass has edged south from the central Great Plains into Texas. This is a fairly dry airmass, and will bring sunshine with temperatures close to 100 through the rest of the week. There are indications that the atmosphere above will become hotter, leading to temperatures bumping up above 100 during the weekend and Monday. A front form the Great Plains will approach Early next week with a chance of scattered showers in the area.

