Laredo Police urge community to be aware of scammers posing as government officials

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is informing the community that there is a wave of scam calls affecting the area.

The fraud calls claim they are from the U.S. Government pretending to be with the U.S. Treasury.

The Laredo Police Department said they have received a lot of concerns about these calls.

Authorities urge the public to use extreme caution if they get any of these calls, especially if they are claiming reports of compromised accounts or suspicious activity that needs your immediate attention.

Officials with the police department say scammers posing as people of authority is nothing new.

“We’ve seen a lot of people that are trying to be somebody else,” said Jose Espinoza. “We have received reports of people trying to be the Laredo Police Department, maybe saying they have warrants, then pay the ticket over the phone. Like I said, we’re never going to be calling, or much less, asking for personal information, or disclose your bank account information to pay over the phone.”

They say the most important this is for people to help protect people who might be vulnerable to these types of scams.

Ultimately, the best advice during these types of situations is to simply hang up.

It’s also important to never give personal information to an unknown caller.

