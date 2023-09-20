Motorcyclist injured in accident in central Laredo
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized following an accident in central Laredo Tuesday evening.
The accident happened on North Bartlet Avenue and Clark Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.
Officials say the 29-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.
The accident is currently under investigation.
