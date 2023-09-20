Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Motorcyclist injured in accident in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized following an accident in central Laredo Tuesday evening.

The accident happened on North Bartlet Avenue and Clark Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the 29-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

The accident is currently under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo City Attorney submits letter of resignation
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in east Laredo

Latest News

Celebrate everyone’s favorite pizza on Pepperoni Pizza Day!
Celebrate everyone’s favorite pizza on Pepperoni Pizza Day!
6a newscast recording
Motorcyclist injured following accident on Bartlett and Clark
Accident reported in east Laredo
Two people injured following four vehicle accident on Highway 359
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in east Laredo