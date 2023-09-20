New bill allows Narcan use at Texas colleges to prevent opioid poisoning

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More than five Texans die every day from fentanyl poisoning.

In an effort to prevent these deaths, Governor Gregg Abbott signed Senate Bill 867 to allow the distribution of opioid antagonists including lifesaving drug Narcan to college and universities in Texas.

Growing up, Federico Otero knew the dangers of drug use.

“I know growing up I was told it was bad and I couldn’t use it, but when I got here I think that I wasn’t surprised about people using it recreationally,” said Otero.

Drugs can be laced with fentanyl and kill anyone who takes it, even if it’s a small dose the size of a grain of salt.

Recently, Senate Bill 867 went into effect to try to prevent overdoses on college campuses.

The new bill orders all higher education campuses to carry Narcan.

“I feel like if schools, public schools, private schools and I feel like this can save a lot of lives,” said Otero.

According to TAMIU Healthcare Services Director Claudia Beltran, they are trained on how to use Narcan. Once they receive an emergency call, they are prepared.

“Our recommendation is to give one dose and if the individual does not respond to that dose then you can repeat the dose in two minutes, so it does come in a bile of two so that’s up to the dose you can administer.

She says they currently have 24 doses of Narcan; fortunately, they have not reported any overdose cases but if needed, they administer one dose, call paramedics, and proceed with a second dose if necessary.

At the end of the day, TAMIU Healthcare Services is prepared in case of an emergency.

Governor Abbott also designated October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month.

