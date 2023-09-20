Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Newborn baby found dead in vehicle parked in home’s backyard, police say

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLIARD, Ohio (Gray News) – Officials in Ohio said a newborn baby died after it was left in a hot vehicle parked in the backyard of a home Wednesday.

Officers with the Hilliard Division of Police were called to the home just before 9 a.m. after medics with the Norwich Township Fire Department responded to the home for a medical emergency and found evidence that a child was recently born there.

Officers searched the home where they found the baby in a vehicle parked in the backyard.

The officers administered CPR, and the child was taken to the hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Officials said a woman believed to be the child’s mother was taken to an area hospital.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and one of the worst calls to receive,” Chief of Police Michael Woods said. “We’re focused on determining what happened to this child.”

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with related information is asked to call police at 614-876-7321.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported in south Laredo
Accident reported in south Laredo
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Multiple vehicle accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car
Doanh T. “Zone” Nguyen
Laredo City Attorney submits letter of resignation
Accident reported in east Laredo
Accident reported in east Laredo

Latest News

Care fire reported at Laredo International Bridge II
Vehciel fire reported at International Bridge II
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation in October
Calvin Tyler Hensley, 17, reportedly died in an ATV crash in West Virginia over the weekend.
‘We are heartbroken’: 17-year-old high school student dies in ATV crash