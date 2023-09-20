Pet of the Week: Tito

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, Best Friends for Life introduces us to a cat who is not a member of the Jackson Five but his name is Tito.

Unfortunaly, Tito does not have any brothers, he arrived at the shelter as a rescue.

He is roughly five months old, so he is still a kitten.

Best Friends for Life representatives say he does get along with other cats and even smaller dogs.

If you would like to adopt Tito, you can stop by the Petco on San Bernardo Avenue.

He is available for adoption and is already neutered.

If you are looking for other cats, Best Friends for Life has plenty up for adoption.

For more information call: (956) 286-2375.

