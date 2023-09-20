Register for Laredo’s annual 5K Run on the Runway!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting runners to lace up their shoes for a chance to run alongside real aircrafts.

The city is hosting its third annual 5K Run on the Runway event at the Laredo Airport base.

Organizers say the previous years have been such a success that they have decided to bring it back.

Nora May, the City of Laredo Recreational Superintendent says participants can also enjoy the experience by walking at their own pace.

“Every year we get more and more runners and if you can’t run the 5k you can also walk it,” said Nora May. We have families that just walk because it’s a unique experience, when can you walk on a runway and see the airplanes taking off. You don’t have to be a runner at all, you can just walk. We want people to have this experience, it’s a fun race and a fun walk.”

This year’s top prize are vouchers for a trip to Las Vegas on Allegiant Airlines.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the signature flight support building located at 4805 Maher Avenue.

All the proceeds from the run will go to youth sports camp scholarships.

For more information on registration go to our website and click on the link.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.