September proclaimed as Hunger Action Month at South Texas Food Bank

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo food bank helped proclaim September as Hunger Action Month.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino made the proclamation at the South Texas Food Bank on Jefferson St. this morning.

Leaders say creating hunger awareness is vital to the food bank’s efforts.

Throughout the month, the South Texas Food Bank says they have encouraged volunteers to see the need for themselves.

Executive Director Alma Boubel says, “We do different events during the month and bring in a lot of volunteers from different organizations from town to help up with the processing so they can be aware of what we have to do to provide food assistance to the 165,000 individuals we help on a monthly basis.”

Webb County held its own proclamation as well, joining other cities and counties across south Texas.

