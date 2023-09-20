Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Two people injured following four vehicle accident on Highway 359

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in east Laredo sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the corner of Concord Hills and Highway 359 close to the entrance of the Student Activity Complex.

According to reports, it was a four-vehicle crash.

A 58-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.

A 60-year-old woman was treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

