Two people injured following four vehicle accident on Highway 359
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in east Laredo sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at the corner of Concord Hills and Highway 359 close to the entrance of the Student Activity Complex.
According to reports, it was a four-vehicle crash.
A 58-year-old man was taken to Laredo Medical Center in serious condition.
A 60-year-old woman was treated and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
