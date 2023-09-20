UISD to phase out five bus routes at Elias Herrera Middle School

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Changes are coming to some of the bus routes for one Laredo middle school.

In accordance with TEA’s two-mile walking distance guidelines, UISD will discontinue five of the 15 bus routes to Elias Herrera Middle School.

Since the campus opened in 2020, the district had been providing bus services to those students due to the pandemic as well as construction that was going on in the area.

To help parents and students get acclimated to the change, UISD will phase out the transportation services by reducing the buses from five to three and will provide a shuttle-like service starting October.

“Parents will be responsible for taking the students to Malakoff where they will have two buses for kids to be able to ride from there to Elias Herrera. We’ll have another bus parked at Borchers Elementary where parents can also drop off kids at that area and they can be driven or ride back with the school bus to Elias Herrera,” said UISD Transportation Director Joe Aranda. In the afternoon they will do reverse and the parents can wait for the students there, this will continue like I said until the end of the fall semester. Starting in the spring semester the buses will no longer be servicing the area.”

The district reiterates that this is in compliance with TEA guidelines and that is not due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Aranda adds that special needs students or those who have disabilities do qualify for transportation services and that the district will continue to provide.

